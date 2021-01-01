Geordon Floating Desk

Features:This is a thoughtful gift for your family and yourself. No one will dislike it.It's not just a computer desk, it's also a storage table, you can mix and place your belongings at willThis is a new choice for fashion office and home, making it more compatible with your work and lifeInnovative design, reasonable layout, and spacious lower space allow you to make better use of itDesk Type: Floating deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color: WhiteTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: WhiteBase Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: MDFBase Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: Wood KnotsPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: NoExterior Shelving: YesNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: Casters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 42Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: NoBase Type: StandardWood / Metal Legs: Wood LegsSpefications:CE Certified: UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoBS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoWEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Office Seating: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: NoCSA Certified: NocUL Listed: NoBHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NoBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoFire Rated: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: