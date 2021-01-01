Georama Marble Mosiac Tile

This mosaic tile is crafted from fine natural stone. Featuring a statement-making geometric pattern created with white and gray marble in charming hexagons, it’s a throw-back to retro with contemporary flair. Versatile and beautiful, its polished finish and neutral color make it suitable for a wide range of design styles and color schemes. Use this mosaic tile on residential, light commercial, or commercial floors, walls, backsplash, shower surround, or almost anywhere a distinctive pattern is desired. These tiles are Greenguard Indoor Air Quality Certified® and come mounted on mesh-backed sheets for simplified installation and professional finish. note: Inspect all tiles before installation. Natural stone products inherently lack uniformity and are subject to variation in color, shade, finish, etc. It is recommended to blend tiles from different boxes when installing. Natural stones may be characterized by dry seams and pits that are often filled. The filling can work its way out and it may be necessary to refill these voids as part of a normal maintenance procedure. All-natural stone products should be sealed with a penetrating sealer. After installation, the vendor disclaims any liabilities. Color: Gray