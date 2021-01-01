Bodesi Geometrika 12 in. x 6 in. Tierra Glossy Glass Tile Miel for Tile for Kitchens and Showers (10 sq. ft. / Box)

This Bodesi Glass Tile Geometrika series is about surface texture and graphic geometry. Simple patterns allow for a playful intrigue of texture, geometry and color. The screened printed enamels on the surface of the glass are naturally slightly raised and lightly matted. At close proximity this creates a very tactile notion to the surface of the glass. Graphic patterns serve as a break-up to the glossiness of the surface of the glass. The textures are inviting and their tactile joy is compulsive. From a distance this surface becomes a tidy texture. The graphic print changes the reflective nature of the glass imprint. This creates a subtle variance between the graphic and the glass. The result is a combination of glossy and semi-matte surfaces. The result evokes a feeling that is intriguing yet comforting. In this way, a new understanding of decorative glass is accomplished. Suitable for indoor and outdoor applications. This glass tile is durable, scratch resistant and will not fade. Color: Tierra.