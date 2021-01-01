From safavieh

2'x3' Geometric Woven Accent Rug Gray - Safavieh

$16.69
In stock
Buy at target

Description

Styled for today's fashion focused decor, Racheal Geometric Accent Rugs indulge the senses with ribbons of genuine leather in textured flat weave patterns and engaging earthy hues.  A swank interpretation of traditional cowhide area rugs, Racheal Rugs lend edgy elegance to any mod-chic home furnishings. Crafted with multi-colored elements, it adds an energetic touch to the room that will create a cheerful atmosphere. The striped motifs create an effortless and timeless appeal to any décor style interior. Size: 2'X3'. Color: Gray.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com