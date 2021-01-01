Animal Abstract Art Colorful Tiger Artist Gifts Geometric Tiger Face Black And White And Color Art Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

The tiger is a solitary and territorial animal that generally inhabits dense forests, but also open areas, such as Savannas. It's the largest feline in the world, most have an orange fur, a whitish middle area and the stripes dark brown or black. For all lovers of cats and especially tigers, this garment is the perfect gift idea for any occasion, with a unique and striking design of a roaring tiger with a beautiful combination of colors and an unreal effect. Great for men, women and children. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only