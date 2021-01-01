Seafoam/Ivory Geometric Shag/Flokati Loomed Round Area Rug - (6' Round) - Safavieh

Advertisement
Kalamata Shag Rugs enrich classic lattice patterns and all-over tile motifs with luxurious shag textures and engaging color. The plush, comfort-soft pile and lattice creates a rustic-chic look reminiscent of American warm, cozy home décor. These rugs are easy to style and modern as an easy care and durable floor covering and fitting for a variety of room situation. This collection is power loomed using soft yet durable synthetic yarns for high-performance and easy-care maintenance even in busier areas of the home. Size: 6' ROUND. Color: Seafoam/Ivory. Pattern: Geometric.