Geometric Lighted Door Chime

There’s no need to keep running to the door to check for guests – you can kick back and relax until they arrive thanks to this distinctive door chime, it strikes a boxy silhouette with a frosted glass shade on the front showcasing geometric overlay of overlapping circles and rectangles. Two bells will sound once someone rings a bell by the front door (not included), while a single note will let you know if they’ve approached an alternate entrance. An adjustment knob makes it easy to dim this design if the 1 W LED bulb within (included) is a bit too bright. To install, you must have at least 18 gauge wiring everywhere and use a 16-volt transformer.