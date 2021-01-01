7" Geometric Hanging Planter White - Sagebrook Home

Featuring a tribal white finish and a modern, round design, these hanging planter is the perfect choice for your favorite plants and floral arrangements. It fits perfectly on your deck or patio or in your home or garden, without being obtrusive.Sagebrook Home has been formed from a love of design, a commitment to service and a dedication to quality. They create and import fashion forward items in the most popular design styles. Backed with years of experience in the textile field, They are now providing a complete Home decor story. the combination of wall decor, furniture, lighting and Home accessories are all coordinated with textiles to provide a complete Home look. Sagebrook Home is committed to providing the best Home décor and accent pieces at value prices.