Geometric Beige/Gray Area Rug

Features:Fiber material: 100% PolypropyleneStyle: PreppyTechnique: Power loomedMaterial: PolypropyleneMaterial Details: Construction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7", Rectangle 6'7" x 9'6", Rectangle 2'7" x 5', Rectangle 4' x 5'7"): NoBacking Material Details (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7", Rectangle 6'7" x 9'6", Rectangle 2'7" x 5', Rectangle 4' x 5'7"): Rug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7", Rectangle 6'7" x 9'6", Rectangle 2'7" x 5', Rectangle 4' x 5'7"): RectanglePrimary Color: Beige/GrayPattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & Contemporary;IndustrialRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: NoRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Vacuum Regularly To Prevent Dust And Crumbs From Settling Into The Roots Of The Fibers. Avoid Direct And Continuous Exposure To Sunlight. Use Rug Protectors Under The Legs Of Heavy Furniture To Avoid Flattening Piles. Do Not Pull Loose Ends; Clip Them With Scissors To Remove. Turn Carpet OccasioN/Ally To Equalize Wear. Remove Spills Immediately. Blot by using a clean, undyed cloth and press firmly around the spill to absorb as much as possible. Do not rub!Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Licensed Product Category (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'6"): Sports League Name (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'6"): Entertainment Studio (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'6"): Movie / Show Series Name (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'6"): Character Name (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'6"): Corporate Brand (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'6"): Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'6"): Sports Team Name (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'6"): Licensed Product Category (Rug Size: Rectangle 2'7" x 5'): Sports League Name (Rug Size: Rectangle 2'7" x 5'): Entertainment Studio (Rug Size: Rectangle 2'7" x 5'): Movie / Show Series Name (Rug Size: Rectangle 2'7" x 5'): Character Name (Rug Size: Rectangle 2'7" x 5'): Corporate Brand (Rug Size: Rectangle 2'7" x 5'): Fashion Brand (Rug Size: Rectangle 2'7" x 5'): Celebrity Name (Rug Size: Rectangle 2'7" x 5'): Sports Team Name (Rug Size: Rectangle 2'7" x 5'): Licensed Product Category (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 5'7"): Sports League Name (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 5'7"): Entertainment Studio (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 5'7"): Movie / Show Series Name (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 5'7"): Character Name (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 5'7"): Corporate Brand (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 5'7"): Fashion Brand (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 5'7"): Celebrity Name (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 5'7"): Sports Team Name (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 5'7"): Licensed Product Category (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7"): Sports League Name (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7"): Entertainment Studio (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7"): Movie / Show Series Name (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7"): Character Name (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7"): Corporate Brand (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7"): Fashion Brand (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7"): Celebrity Name (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7"): Sports Team Name (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7"): Spefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoRecycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 2'7" x 5'): Rectangle 2'7" x 5'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 5'7"): Rectangle 4' x 5'7"Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7"): Rectangle 5'3" x 7'7"Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'7" x 9'6"): Rectangle 6'7" x 9'6"<