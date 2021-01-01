From gifts24seven - hand draw art
Gifts24Seven - Hand Draw Art Geometric Abstract Figure Diagonal Vertical Lines Art Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
On a soft green background, white lines stand out vertically and diagonally, creating stripes with a tribal, boho or geometric style. If you are a lover of abstract art, geometric shapes and freestyle, this is for you. Make this relaxed and bohemian person, lover of modern and minimalist art with soft and delicate colors. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only