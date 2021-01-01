From house of troy

House of Troy GEO106 Geo Single Light 12" High Vase Table Lamp White / Weathered Brass Accents Lamps Table Lamps

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

House of Troy GEO106 Geo Single Light 12" High Vase Table Lamp FeaturesConstructed of metalHas linen hardback shadeRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsManufactured in AmericaDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Shade Height: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: B10Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts White / Weathered Brass Accents

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com