From house of troy
House of Troy GEO106 Geo Single Light 12" High Vase Table Lamp White / Weathered Brass Accents Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
House of Troy GEO106 Geo Single Light 12" High Vase Table Lamp FeaturesConstructed of metalHas linen hardback shadeRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsManufactured in AmericaDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Shade Height: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: B10Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts White / Weathered Brass Accents