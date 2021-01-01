Geo Series Stainless Steel Planter Box

Low and sleek, the product is the perfect addition to any tabletop, window sill or fireplace mantle. Whether planted with succulents, moss or even used as a vessel for candles, fruit or nuts, the GEO planter provides a sleek, modern look in all settings. Planters are substantial, yet lightweight and are fully seam welded to prevent leakage. With a Veradek product, you can rest assured that you are receiving the perfect balance of design, durability, and convenience. Color: White