Momeni Geo Pink 2 ft. x 8 ft. Indoor Runner Rug

The Momeni 2 ft. x 8 ft. Runner is perfect for bringing your interior space together. This runner has a classic style, which will complement your existing home design with a refined touch. This runner is great to use in your hall or as an accent at the end of your bed. It has a plaid print, creating a laid back feel. Designed with pink features, this runner will bring a fun and sweet touch to any decor. It has a 100% polyester construction, which will resist fading over time.