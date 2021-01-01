Geo Bethlehem Star Christmas Stocking Holder Gold - Wondershop

Elevate the festive spirit of your home decor by displaying your holiday stockings using the Geo Bethlehem Star Christmas Stocking Holder from Wondershop™. In a gleaming gold finish, this geometric nativity star motif resting on a matching metal base is sure to add some dazzling shine to your existing Christmas decor. It can be easily displayed on your mantelpiece or virtually any flat surface with an edge. Heavy enough to support filled stockings without nails or screws with up to two pounds, it comes with a tapered hook for easy hanging of a stocking from its loop. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.