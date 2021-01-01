Genuine Nagoya TB320A FoldOver 39Inch PL259 Mount TriBand 2m125m70cm 144220440 MHz Antenna Includes NMO to UHF SO239 Adapter

Best Quality Guranteed. Fold over design allows the Antenna to Fold-Over which allows you to easily put the antenna down in parking garages or in other places where height matters. PL-259 with included NMO to UHF Adapter, Tri-Band VHF, 1.25M, & UHF (137-174, 220-225, 400-520 Mhz), Weatherproof The TB-320A is the ideal antenna for FM operation on 2 meter, 1-1/4 meter (220), and 70-cm bands. Easy To Install, Omni-Directional, Requires NMO or UHF antenna Mount (Nagoya RB-50 Magnetic Mount Recommended), Measures ~38.5 inches, Stainless Steel Antenna Pairs Great with the 2501+220 or UV-50X3