Use this leather recliner to relax in the living room to enjoy your favorite programs and read your favorite books at ease. This traditional push-back chair has a classic design. The rivets on the armrests are generous, elegant, and never out of date. Thick foam cushions and leather upholstery provide comfortable seats even after long-term use, while the spacious seat size allows you to move comfortably. Canmov Genuine Leather Push Back Manual Recliner in Black | CP0165AY11D-F197