Genuine Leather Massage Recliner Adjustable Space Saving Home Theater Seating

The power recliner for the living room has the characteristics of cool, easy to clean, high density and thick sponge, high elasticity, and high permeability. A high back and curved arms give this piece its modern look, while genuine leather upholstery, complete with subtle stitching, rounds out the design with a touch of class. With its modern conveniences, this adjustable reclining chair offers a tech-savvy take on comfort. The power control center also includes a USB charging port for convenient gadget charging. This top grain leather chair has 2-point massage (back) and 3 gears to choose from. It can provide you with free massage at home, which is conducive to lumbar decompression and blood circulation, eliminating the pressure and fatigue of the day. The back tilt angle can be adjusted between 90 °-150 ° for reading, watching TV and taking a nap. You can lie down through the electronic buttons without manual operation. This single sofa have been carefully designed and stylish in style, making it ideal for living rooms or offices. Upholstery Color: Black