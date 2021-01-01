From dell
genuine dell hy175 yy821 fp406 motherboard main logic board amd athlon 64 ddr2 sdram for dimension c521 desktop systems compatible part numbers:.
Advertisement
Genuine Dell Motherboard For Dimension C521 Desktop Systems Chipset: nVidia GeForce 6150LE Processor: AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual-Core processor, Athlon 64 and Sempron processors, Socket AM2 Memory: 4x 533-MHz, 667-MHz, 800-MHz z (when available) DDR2 SDRAM slots, 4gb Max Total Expansion Capabilities: 1x PCI Slot, 1x PCI-E x16 Slot, 1x PCI-E x1 Slot Audio: Integrated Sigma Tel 9227 CODEC (7.1 Channel Audio) Video: nVidia integrated video (DirectX 9.0c Shader Model 3.0 Graphics Processing Unit) or PCI Express x16 graphics card Peripheral Interfaces: 1x VGA Monitor Port, 1x 10/100 Ethernet LAN Port, 2x front-panel and 4x back-panel USB 2.0 compliant connectors, 6x connectors for line-in and line-out; 2x front-panel connectors for headphones and microphone HY175, DR828, FP406, UT226, YW167, YY821