From ce-link
Genuine for HP Envy Pavilion HSTNN-LA09 150W 19V 7.89A AC Power Adapter 609919-001
Advertisement
New laptop ac adapter power supply with US power cord for free, 100% compatible. Input Voltage: AC100-240V, Output Voltage:19V,Output current:7.89A,Total output power:150W,DC pin sizes:7.4*5.0mm Safety Features: Over current protection; Total power protection; Over voltage protection; Short Circuit Protection,100% test before delivery, UL, CE, FCC, ROHS standard. Compatible Models: HP Envy AIO Desktop Series: Envy 23-1014 23-1015 23-B119 HP Omni Series: 100-6100T 200-5400T 200-5450XT 220-1050XT 220-1150XT 100-6100br 100-6100ix 100-6100t 100-6110a 100-6110br 100-6110d 100-6110ix 100-6110jp 100-6110kr 100-6112l 100-6118d 100-6120in 100-6128hk 100-6130jp 100-6150d 100-6160l 105-5131cx 105-5132cx 105-5133cx 105-5138cx 105-5139cx 105-5208cn 105-5217cn 105-5218cn 105-5218cx 105-5228cn 105-5231cn 105-5233cx 105-5236cn 105-5238cn 105-5311cx and so on! WHAT YOU GET: 1x new Power Supply; And Service and Support: 30 Days Money Back Guarantee and one year warranty