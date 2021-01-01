From dell
Genuine Dell 275W Watt Power Supply Unit PSU Fits Dell Optiplex GX520, GX620, Dimension 5100C, 5150C Small Form Factor
Advertisement
Make sure this fits by entering your model number. Genuine Dell 275W Replacement Power Supply Unit For Dell Optiplex GX520, GX620, Dimension 5100C, 5150C Small Form Factor Systems Connectors: 1x 24-Pin Connector 1x 4-Pin ATX Power Connector 1x SATA Power Connector 1x 4-Pin Floppy Disc Drive Connector Input: Input: 100-240V~/6A, 200-240~/3A Output: 275w Max Replaces Part Numbers: K8964, TD570, YD080, N8373, WD861 Compatible With the Following Systems: Dell Optiplex GX520, GX620, Dimension 5100C, 5150C Small From Factor Systems