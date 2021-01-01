Gentron Power Equipments GG12000GLCS offers the most cost effective generators among its competitors, in addition to some extra features. It has a continuous 9000W power supply with gas and 7250W power with propane, runs 10 hours at 1/2 load. The unit has an engine volume of 76dB. it includes hour meter wheel kit for your convenience. The electric start feature would be a great help, a battery comes with the generator. 2 AC duplex 120V outlets, 1-120V twist lock outlet 30amps, 1-120/240V twist lock outlet 30amps, 1-120/240V twist lock outlet 50amps. EPA approved, comes with carbon monoxide sensor. Gentron Power Equipment Gentron 9000-Watt Gasoline/Propane Portable Generator with Oem Engine | GG12000GLCS