Genevieve 2 Drawer Nightstand

This solid wood nightstand is so much more than a place to tuck away nighttime essentials. Artisan-made from solid oak wood, this handy furniture piece is built with all the character of a well-loved antique with its dovetail drawers and distressed finish. Down below, you'll find a built-in LED light that creates a soft glow at the end of the day. Elegant oil-rubbed, bronze-finished knobs and drop handles pair nicely with the beautiful weathered black finished wood, while a hooded top adds the finishing touch to this handsome piece. Why don't you buy two of these nightstands and put one on each side of your bed?