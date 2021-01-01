Modus Furniture Geneva Vienne Beige Powder Linen King Platform Bed with Nailhead Patterned Headboard

Indulgent tufting and cushioning surround you in luxury with the Geneva upholstered bed collection from Modus. Available as headboards or complete beds, each model is wrapped from head to toe in a textural linen fabric for a tailored finish. With styles ranging from sleek and modern to lavishly hand tufted, the Geneva collection features elegant details like hand-hammered nails, high arching curves and piped edges that highlight each angle and shape. Large headboards let you pile pillows high or present a clean, neutral expanse suited to any color palette. Tapered block feet are hand-finished in an Espresso tone, contrasting with the upholstery and broadening the range of compatible colors. Our custom-fit platform bed frame is upholstered in the same linen fabric and includes a European-style bentwood mattress support designed for use without a box spring. Headboards feature built-in levelers and fit standard metal frames with threaded inserts at 5 5/8, 6 1/4, 8 1/8 and 8 3/4 above floor level. Hole centers are 59 inches in queen, 71 in California King and 75 in King. Headboards fit most non-standard frames with a Modi-plate (available from most metal frame manufacturers). Color: Powder Linen.