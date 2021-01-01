From riztex, usa
RIZTEX, USA Geneva Ivory 9 ft. x 12 ft. Solid Area Rug
The Geneva collection brings texture and dimension to a whole new level. This Geneva Ivory 9 ft. x 12 ft. Area Rug is hand-tufted using premium wool, with abstract and geometric designs making it a dramatic statement to any setting. By combining different dying techniques of on trend colors, different yarn thicknesses, high and low, cut piles, and loop pile where it’s called for. The designers of this collection hit a home run.