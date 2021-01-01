Lexora Geneva 80 in. W x 22 in. D Double Wall Mount Bath Vanity in Glossy White with Marble Top with LED Mirror

Lexora’s Geneva collection presents a seamless blend between postmodern minimalism and sensible functionality. Beautifully handcrafted with the utmost care, the quality of the solid wood is maintained through an 8-stage painting and finishing process, supplementing superior moisture resistance to a finish with a timeless appeal. The ability to hang the vanity on the wall provides functionality through an abundance of storage space for all bathroom essentials, further complemented by full extension, industry leading soft closure drawers. Through simplicity by linear design, the geometric silhouette of the Geneva collection lends everlasting consistency to decorate your bathroom space.