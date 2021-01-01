Lexora Geneva 83.75 in. W x 22 in. D Double Wall Mount Bath Vanity in Navy Blue with Marble Top with LED Mirror & Faucet

The wall-mounted Geneva vanity ensemble in white from Lexora is a beautiful blending of postmodern style and sensible functionality. It's simple, box-like design is complemented by a marble countertop that lends hints of classical style. When mounted on the wall, the Geneva vanity leaves ample space beneath for additional storage-ideal for bathrooms with limited space. Also available in other colors, you can easily match this vanity to any bathroom decor. And, with a pair of undermount sinks, faucets, drains, p-traps and with premium LED mirror's, this piece is all you need to give your bathroom a total makeover.