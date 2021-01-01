Genesis 33" W Velvet Barrel Chair

A contemporary take with a classic print, this accent chair has the best of both worlds to modernize any room. Featuring a floral crushed velvet fabric on the outer backrest for a pop of color and texture, a perfect contrast to the smooth black velvet on the inside. The channel tufting and barrel backrest make this chair perfect for curling up with a good book or for a night in of TV binging. Standing on gold finish metal spindle legs that give this chair some finesse. Fabric: Pink Solid Color Velvet