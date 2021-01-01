Genesis 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

The cushions of the patio furniture set use a high-density rebound sponge to give you a comfortable sitting feel. Patio wicker sofa set built as a high-quality steel frame with resilient PE rattan, black synthetic resin wicker outdoor garden conversation set designed for the outdoors, a weather-resistant design, and UV resistant. The table in the patio furniture set is made of high-quality tempered glass for drinks, food, and any beautiful decorations. Our outdoor patio wicker sofa sets all kinds of outdoors. Style and settings, convenient storage, save space. Our outdoor conversation set is modern and stylish, easy to maintain, and suitable for any size space. Frame Color: Chocolate, Cushion Color: Gray