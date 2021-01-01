Genesi 5 Piece Flatware Set, Service for 1

This luxuriously designed 5-piece entwine flatware set is crafted in 999 non-tarnish silver plates and will make for an unforgettable wedding gift or housewarming gift for your loved ones. The luxurious interweaving appearance on this flatware set will truly set you apart. With the most intricate designs and the finest quality, these flatware sets will truly be an appreciated gift. These carefully wraps each flatware set in a non-tarnish foldable flatware pouch, which then goes into a beautiful gift box to make each unboxing a truly special experience. All cutlery comes with a certificate of authenticity and a 20-year warranty.