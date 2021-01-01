From omgtac

Generic USB External Slim Slot in Case Enclosure for Sata 9.5mm Slot Load Cd DVD Rw Blu-ray Drive

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

9.5 Sata External Slot Load Caddy Fit 2.5 inch 9.5mm SATA Laptop Hard Drive

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com