Generation Office Chair by Knoll - Color: Grey - Finish: Black - (11-1-HP-2-S-X-HC-DK-03-USF-GENU03)

Because the modern office requires almost constant collaboration and movement, Knoll has teamed up to design a work chair that fits the individual, for the ultimate in mobility and comfort. Generation by Knoll offers a new standard of comfort and unrestrained movement, supporting the range of postures and work styles typical of today's workplace. Designed by Formway Design, Generation takes the idea of elastic design -- where a product rearranges itself in response to its user -- to a new level. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Grey.