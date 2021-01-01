From rubber-cal
Rubber-Cal Rubber-Cal General Purpose Rubber Sheet 60A- Black- 0.25-in x 6-in Disc (5 Pack) | 22-01-250-C0060065
Heavy-duty Styrene Butadiene Rubber for excellent resistance to impacts and abrasions. Thick 1/4-inch rubber that is perfect for bumpers, pads, and other high-impact applications. Features a 60A durometer for a stiff and hard surface with moderate pliability. Able to withstand extreme temperatures from -10° to 190°F—ideal for industrial use. Solid, vulcanized surface is waterproof and resists the development of mildew and mold. Rubber-Cal Rubber-Cal General Purpose Rubber Sheet 60A- Black- 0.25-in x 6-in Disc (5 Pack) | 22-01-250-C0060065