Gene 1 Light Black And Clear Glass Flush Mount

Clean sleek lines and a minimalistic design that is a versatile fit for any aestheticHardware finish in black Clear glass diamond shaped shade1 light that illuminates downwards ; dimmableFixture material: iron and glasseasily mounted on ceilingLight bulb type: LED E26 (not included).The Gene Collection of lights will be sure to have your guests admire your modern sense of style with the beautiful simplicity of its shape and form. This flush mount allows brilliant illumination to shine and radiate, allowing for your room to be center stage, and despite its minimalism, its design is far from boring--available in a brass, chrome, or black finish, with either a clear or frosted diamond glass shade. Enhance your bathroom, foyer, or hallways with the Gene Collection flush mount and live in sleek contemporary style (light bulbs not included).