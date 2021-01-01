From creative converting
Gender Reveal Balloons Paper Lunch Napkins 48 Count for 24 Guests
Decorate your table with the Gender Reveal Balloons Napkins and keep your guests guessing. These napkins measure 6.5" and display a gold border on the bottom and right side. In the center is blue and pink background covered in confetti and a pink balloon that says "Bow or" and a blue balloon that says "Bow Tie?". Sold in packs of 48, these disposable napkins can be coordinated with our other Gender Reveal Balloons party supplies.