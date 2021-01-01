From bareminerals
bareMinerals GEN Nude Metallic Patent LIP Lacquer - Blush Sapphire
FULL OF METALLIC SHINE FREE OF TACKINESSA limited-edition metallic lip lacquer that gives you the coverage of a liquid lipstick and the patent shine of a lip gloss in just one swipe. The clean, high-shine lip lacquer formula delivers molten-metallic shine while providing hydrating and nourishing benefits with a blend of Jojoba Oil, Algae, and Zinc and Copper Extracts. Multi-Dimensional Crushed Mineral Pearls create a glistening finish in 10 wearable metallic shades for all skin tones. 100% Cruelty-free. Metallic Soft Pink. Color: Blush Sapphire