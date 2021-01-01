Baxton Studio Gemma 36.2 in. Pink Faux Leather 2-Seater Loveseat with Flared Arms

Add Stylish flair to your little ones space with the Gemma loveseat. Constructed from rubberwood for durability, the Gemma is upholstered in pink faux leather for luxe appeal. High-density foam padding and armrests ensure a high level of comfort during those Disney movie marathons. Diamond tufting and faux crystal studs add a touch of glamour. This loveseat is sure to become your little ones favorite spot as they read books, watch TV, and relax with friends. The Gemma loveseat is made in China and requires leg assembly.