From gemini sound
Gemini XGA-4000 Professional Power Amplifier, 4000 Watt Instant Peak Power
4,000 watts of Instant Peak Power Patented front to rear airflow technology powered by a variable speed thermal stabilizer Lightweight body 2x 350W RMS at 4 Ohms Stereo 2x 250W RMS at 8 Ohms Stereo 700W RMS at 8 Ohms Bridged Balanced XLR and 1/4' Outputs Unbalanced RCA Outputs Speakon Connections for A/B/Bridge 5-Way Binding Banana Post Outputs 10 Hz to 50 kHz Frequency Response Front-to-Rear Cooling Fan Limiter Protection Circuits