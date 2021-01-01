Gemini Queen Black History Month Birthday Gifts Gemini Queen African American Pride Black Woman Melanin Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This empowering black history month African American BIPOC pride design is the perfect gift for that woke queen of color who is unapologetically proud of their skin no matter the shade. Celebrate the magic of diversity and of your melanin poppin' culture. Features vintage African inspired lettering this positive skin color design captures the pride young women should feel about their bodies, art, heritage, rap, HBCU, horoscope and activist roots. Great for women born in May, June and astrology birthdays! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only