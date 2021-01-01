Gem Waterfall LED Linear Suspension Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Brown - Finish: Silver - (PLB0039-07-BS-B-C01-L1)

The Gem Waterfall Linear Suspension Light by Hammerton Studio is inspired by the idea of â€œjewelry for your home.â€ Each gem is made of hand blown glass by skilled American artisans. The gem-shaped clear shades allow this light to shine like precious stones, and the cloth-braided adjustable suspension cord lets one choose the ideal height at which they hang. Comes equipped with Cree brand integrated LEDs for a long-lasting light that will not waste energy. This stunning linear fixture provides an ample amount of lighting perfect for living and dining rooms, kitchens, as well as hospitality spaces. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Linear. Color: Brown. Finish: Metallic Beige Silver