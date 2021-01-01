Gem Starburst LED Chandelier by Hammerton Studio - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (CHB0039-0H-HB-C-001-L1)

The Gem Starburst Chandelier by Hammerton Studio features Space Age-inspired appointments and curiously geometric shades housing the LEDs. But, this chandelier's true brilliance comes out in the twilight hours, when the interplay of the meteoric clear-glass shades volley the reflected light. This suspended supernova of a chandelier is delightful in living rooms, foyers, and above dining room tables and is made in the United States. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Sputnik. Color: Brass. Finish: Heritage Brass