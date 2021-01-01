Gem Round LED Waterfall Multi-Light Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Bronze - Finish: Glossy - (CHB0039-03-SN-B-C01-L1)

Showcasing masterful blown glass, the Gem Round LED Waterfall Multi-Light Pendant Light from Hammerton Studio fills a room with emanating forms inspired by semi-precious stones. While mounting the piece flush to the ceiling, its circular canopy serves as an elegant frame for its shades, especially when seen from directly below. Accentuated with metal lamp holders, gem-like forms suspend in the air, filled with a charming personality created by the breath of artisans. LEDs hidden in the lamp holder highlight the facets of the forms, creating a shimmering glow. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Bronze. Finish: Satin Nickel