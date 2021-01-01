Gem Modern Vine LED Chandelier by Hammerton Studio - Color: Amber - Finish: Brass - (CHB0039-VA-HB-A-001-L1)

The Gem Modern Vine LED Chandelier by Hammerton Studio has a modern and sleek look that nods toward vintage touches with a set of hand-blown glass made by skilled craftsmen. Inspired by the idea of lighting as jewelry for the home, this elegant and enchanting piece diffuses a layer of energy-efficient, sparkling light through gem-shaped glass pieces. Set at the end of each arm, the hand-finished body of this piece has an organic shape, like a flowering vine, that dresses up the spaces it brightens. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Abstract. Color: Amber. Finish: Heritage Brass