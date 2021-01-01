Gem LED Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Clear - Finish: Antique - (LAB0039-01-HB-S-C01-L1)

The inspiration behind the Gem LED Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio comes from the ideal of â€œjewelry for your homeâ€. The Gem Pendant is handcrafted by skilled artisan's right here in America from blown glass. Each Gem is set on a beautiful hand polished base of finished steel. This stunning pendant offers ample integrated LED lighting from above and below. Ideal for living and dining rooms, kitchens, as well as hospitality spaces. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Abstract. Color: Clear. Finish: Heritage Brass