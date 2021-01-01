Gem LED Linear Suspension Light by Ridgely Studio - Color: White - Finish: White - (GEM1-LNR-MD-102AW)

The Gem LED Linear Suspension Light by Ridgely Studio is an elegantly composed creation from Toronto-based designer Zac Ridgely. Spending his early years in the home of an architect, surrounded by blueprints and creativity, this designer brings a mix of artistic and sculptural elements to his lighting pieces. Inspired by the ancient abacus, a beautiful hand-blown white opal glass diffuser mimics the counting beads found on this mathematical tool for a lovely touch that completes this minimalistic design. Ridgely Studio Works, a lighting company based in Toronto, was founded by Zac Ridgely in 2000 out of a passion for art and lighting. Their creations are creative and sculptural, incorporating unique and innovative design elements. With selections like the dramatic, shimmering Halo Criss Cross LED Chandelier and the geometric, adjustable Bar Wall Sconce, their lights are elegant, functional and artistic. Shape: Linear. Color: White. Finish: Gloss White