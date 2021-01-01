Gem Cluster LED Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Brass - Finish: Glossy - (CHB0039-0E-FB-C-C01-L1)

The Gem Cluster LED Pendant by Hammerton Studio features gem-like clusters of LED-lighted jewels. This unique pendant light is fully dimmable, bringing an added sense of inspired elegance and perfect illumination to any bedroom, dining room, or living room in which it is installed. Each of these clear pendants is crafted from glass that has been hand-blown. Offset by the black circular mounting plate, this versatile design is suitable for modern, contemporary, arts and crafts, and nearly any design scheme â€” it truly defies categorization. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Brass. Finish: Flat Bronze