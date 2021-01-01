Gem 3 Legs Coffee Table

Gem cocktail table with cast acrylic base and hand done creme lacquer top.Features:Hand-doneProduct Type: Coffee TablePieces Included: Stools Included: NoTop Shape: RoundTop Color: Creme LacqueredBase Color: WhiteTop Material: GemstoneTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Glass Type: Top Wood Species: Base Material: AcrylicBase Material Details: Cast AcrylicBase Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Legal Documentation: Wrought Iron: Gloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoBase Type: 3 LegsQueen Anne Legs: NoWheels Included: NoFolding: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoBulb Included: Wattage per Bulb: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseNumber of Tables Included: 1Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Storage Included: NoHidden Storage Compartment: Trunk Storage: Shelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Top Design: Tray Top: NoOpen Base: YesSet Type: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Scratch Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Licensed Product: NoSpefications:SCS Certified: NoTAA Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoCE Certified: ADA Compliant: NoBS 5852 Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: GSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: UKCA Marked: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18Overall Length - End to End: 39Overall Width - Front to Back: 39Overall Product Weight: 77Lift Top: NoLift Top Height - Top to Bottom: Shelving: No<