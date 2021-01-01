Gem 2 LED Linear Suspension Light by Ridgely Studio - Color: White - Finish: Brass - (GEM2-LNR-SM-PBR)

The Gem 2 LED Linear Suspension Light by Ridgely Studio blends sculptural elements with lighting in this design by Toronto-based Zac Ridgely. Brought up in the home of an architect, the influence of being surrounded by blueprints and creativity are illuminated with this functional, artistic piece. Inspired by the ancient abacus, this elegant interpretation of a mathematical tool displays a lovely set of hand-blown opal glass diffusers that mimic counting beads, adding the right amount of flair to this beautiful piece. Ridgely Studio Works, a lighting company based in Toronto, was founded by Zac Ridgely in 2000 out of a passion for art and lighting. Their creations are creative and sculptural, incorporating unique and innovative design elements. With selections like the dramatic, shimmering Halo Criss Cross LED Chandelier and the geometric, adjustable Bar Wall Sconce, their lights are elegant, functional and artistic. Shape: Linear. Color: White. Finish: Polished Brass