Buy the Gelly Roll® Metallic® Hot Medium Point Gel Pen Set at Michaels. Add reflective shine to your handwriting and illustrations with these gel ink pens. Add reflective shine to your handwriting and illustrations with these gel ink pens. These metallic pens have a distinctive reflective sheen, similar to the bright colors of polished hot rods. This shiny, opaque Gelly Roll writes on both light and dark papers as well as glossy and matte surfaces. Additionally, archival quality gel ink ensures that your work will last for years. So put pen to paper and create an artistic, polished mark that’s uniquely your own. The colors included are gold, silver, blue, emerald and purple. Details: Includes assorted colors 0.4 mm medium tip Set of 5 pens Pigment-based archival metallic ink Waterproof and fade resistant No feathering or bleed-through on most papers Writes on light and dark papers as well as glossy and matte surfaces Meets ACMI nontoxic standards | Gelly Roll® Metallic® Gel Pen Set, 5 Hot Colors By Sakura | Michaels®