Trademark Fine Art 'Green Gellow' Canvas Art by Roderick Stevens

Artist: Roderick StevensSubject: CuisineStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features green jello on black and white tiles. Prominent Colors: Green, White, Black Internationally collected, award winning artist, Roderick E. Stevens II was handed his first set of oils at the age of seven. His love for painting was promptly born. In high school, he began exploring realism, and simultaneously discovered acrylics which seemed to better accommodate his impatient nature. Early on however, film making grabbed his attention, and cinematography became his career of choice, nudging painting to 'occasional hobby' for many years. In 2004 a cataclysm of turmoil sent him back to the palette for some personal focus and his talents re-emerged. Since then Roderick has traveled the country in art shows and galleries sharing his contemporary, photo-realistic paintings. His work has quickly garnered critical praise and numerous awards. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.