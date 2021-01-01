American Standard Gelcoat Premium Series 60 in. Right Hand Walk-In Whirlpool Bathtub in Linen

The American Standard 30 in. x 60 in. Gelcoat walk-in bath provides the maximum in therapeutic soaking pleasure with the largest water capacity in our product line. The full sized, V-shaped door with a low door threshold allows ease of entry and exit. Fully equipped, the 109 Premium Series offers all the latest in safety and comfort features with the most advanced therapeutic options and backed by a lifetime warranty on the door seal, a 10-year warranty on the tub shell and a 5-year warranty on all other components. Color: Linen.